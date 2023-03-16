New Baltimore pilot program incentivizes people to switch from gas to induction stoves

BALTIMORE - Increasing Sustainability, a new pilot program in Baltimore, is working to transition families from gas to induction stoves.

In the push to go green, Civic Works has rolled out a brand-new pilot program incentivizing people in Baltimore to switch from gas to induction stoves.

"Gas stoves release nitrogen-monoxide as well as carbon monoxide," said April Patterson, Civic Works Community Outreach Coordinator. "We are trying to help folks in terms of providing them with a cost savings as well as a health and wellness component and the big picture is the environment."

Governor Wes Moore previously announced a continued effort to increase sustainability.

"My administration has laid out a strategic plan to cut carbon to invest in green tech to ensure all Marylanders of all backgrounds can get involved in our push to create a sustainable future," Gov. Moore said.

A study from Energy Star said induction stoves are 5 to 10 percent more energy-efficient than conventional electric stoves and about three times more efficient than gas stoves.

"We are trying to help folks live healthier lives, the environment and helping to deal with climate change," Patterson said.

Ten Baltimore families will be selected to participate in pilot program.

"With those 10 families, they will get an induction stove, cookware and installation free of cost," Patterson said.

It's all based on a provision in the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax incentives and rebates to people who switch from gas to electric-powered stoves.

Even still, some are hesitant about making the switch.

"I prefer the gas stove," said Toni Kratochvil. "I had an electric when I was in Florida. I think it's because I'm just used to a gas stove. I feel like I can control it much better."

Others say the program is a step in the right direction.

"If I didn't have to go through anything, as far as moving anything, if the city were to come in and say they wanted to try this new electric wave, I would definitely do it," said Frank Bellamy.

Interested applicants can apply for Civic Works' Induction Stove Program online.