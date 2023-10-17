New Baltimore law helps make it possible for more renters to become homeowners

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Tenants Right of First Refusal law is now the new and improved Councilmember Mary Pat Clarke Opportunity to Purchase Act.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed it into law Monday.

"This bill will restore renters ability to have the first opportunity to purchase the home that they have been renting if their landlord decides to sell," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The original bill was first introduced by longtime councilmember Mary Pat Clarke in the 1980s.

"When she was out of office, in one of those rare occasions, the bill was watered down," Baltimore City Council Odette Ramos said.

But then, Councilwoman Odette Ramos took matters into her own hands, sponsoring revamped legislation, and championing its success after she said she was able to take advantage of the original bill.

"It was very effective," Ramos said. "I actually bought my first house back in 1997 using that law."

Renters in Baltimore tell WJZ they feel the new law could be a game-changer.

"It's giving people the opportunity to get some type of ownership, which is something that is rare in this city," Brandon Gilchrist, from Baltimore, said. "So, I think it's a really positive thing to give people a taste of ownership."

But, the Executive Director of Baltimore Renters United Ashley Esposito disagrees, saying she believes the legislation only helps certain renters.

"Some of the tenants that we serve would not benefit from this piece of legislation because they don't currently live in single dwelling homes," Esposito said "What I see is, like, the rising rent price makes it difficult for folks that save… Our concern is rent affordability in the city overall because that is a barrier to people's participation in homeownership."