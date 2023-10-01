New Baltimore County Public Schools app 'BusWhere' allows parents, students to track bus locations in real-time

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Public Schools has launched a new app called "BusWhere" to let students and parents know when their bus arrives in real-time.

The new app is a location-tracking device that will let bus riders and subscribers know that their bus is arriving or if there is an issue causing a significant delay.

"I think information provides people with a level of security. They know the bus is going to come, instead of waiting and not knowing where the bus is," said Sarah Powell, Senior Operations Supervisor with Baltimore County Public Schools.

District officials say that the only people with access to the information on the app are the Office of Transportation staff, school administrators and parents.

"It is a location tracking service that allows subscribers to see bus locations in real-time on your phone," Powell said. "BusWhere is secure and allows only you and those authorized to see the bus's location."

Baltimore County parents with access to the Focus Parent Portal will receive an invitation message via email directly from BusWhere.

They are automatically assigned a bus route and stop during registration based on your information.

Once registered, they will see your bus's travel path and be alerted as the bus approaches your stop.

If you have questions, contact support@buswhere.com or transportation_contact_us@bcps.org.

For more information, visit this website.