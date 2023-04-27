Watch CBS News
New Attman's Delicatessen location coming to Harbor Point

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Attman's Delicatessen, a member of Baltimore's culinary scene since 1915, is set to expand to Harbor Point in fall 2023, Beatty Development announced Thursday.  

"While customers can expect the same convenient go-to staples and house-made condiments like mustard and pickles, the Harbor Point location will feature spacious waited table seating indoors and outdoors, plus a full-service bar program. The deli will also offer take out and catering options," Beatty Development said. 

The deli will lease 3,659 square feet at 1401 Point Street, occupying the street level of the 1405 Point residential building.  

The Harbor Point location will be the third for Attman's Deli, joining its original Lombard Street location and a second in Potomac, Maryland.  

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

