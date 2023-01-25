Watch CBS News
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A neighbor has dropped that complaint against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.

The means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.

Last week, we reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.

The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.

Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag.

"The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.

The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 2:29 PM

