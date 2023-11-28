Watch CBS News
Negotiations continue as Baltimore County teachers fight for increased salaries

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE -  The Teachers Association of Baltimore County and the county's Public Schools Bargaining Teams are meeting Tuesday for the final scheduled meeting.

Negotiations have been ongoing since September.

 Teachers are fighting for a contract that would increase salaries, increase leave time and reimburse them for certifications.

The union has already reached some tentative agreements with Baltimore County regarding support for teachers in student behavior management, vacation pay and bereavement leave.

"BCPS continues to be committed to successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its employee associations," Baltimore County Public Schools said in a statement. "Our system has more than 20,000 employees who are working hard to move this system forward, and we want to ensure the new agreements recognize this commitment and the impact staff have on our more than 110,000 students."  

