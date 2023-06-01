Watch CBS News
Thousands of power outages reported around Annapolis following blown transformer

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Crews are working to restore power to thousands after a transformer blew out in Annapolis Thursday afternoon.

BGE is reporting nearly 40,000 power outages across Annapolis, including at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The City of Annapolis said traffic lights across the city are being impacted.

"Power is out around the City of Annapolis," the City of Annapolis Tweeted. "Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available."

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said a transformer blew at the Cedar Park substation. Estimated restoration time is 6:30 p.m., according to BGE.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:10 PM

