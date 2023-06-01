Thousands of power outages reported around Annapolis following blown transformer

BALTIMORE - Crews are working to restore power to thousands after a transformer blew out in Annapolis Thursday afternoon.

BGE is reporting nearly 40,000 power outages across Annapolis, including at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The City of Annapolis said traffic lights across the city are being impacted.

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said a transformer blew at the Cedar Park substation.

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said a transformer blew at the Cedar Park substation. Estimated restoration time is 6:30 p.m., according to BGE.