BALTIMORE -- Nearly 62,000 people voted in person on Election Day Tuesday in Baltimore City, according to the Baltimore City Board of Elections.

Updated “unofficial” number - just under 62,000 people voted in person today in Baltimore city @wjz https://t.co/gG6gk3wzrK — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 9, 2022

So, nearly 7,000 cast their votes in the final two hours, the Board of Elections told WJZ.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.