NBA superstar Stephen Curry puts on show for crowd, student-athletes at showcase event at UMBC

BALTIMORE - NBA superstar Stephen Curry wowed children in the stands last week at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the campus of UMBC.

The four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time career 3-point leader was in the Baltimore area on Thursday for his Stephen Curry Baltimore Showcase Live event.

The arena was filled mostly with elementary and middle school-aged children.

Curry and Under Armour, the Baltimore-based athletic shoe and apparel company, are celebrating 10 years of partnership, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Curry, according to the Banner, displayed his notorious ball-handling and shooting skills.

"We're going to have some fun right now," Curry told the crowd. "A lot of people have seen videos or highlights of my workouts, but I wanted to open up by spending a little bit of time showing you how I get ready in the summer and during the season to sharpen up my skill set as we get ready to chase another championship. I'm going to have some fun because I'm going to get some work in, which means I'm about to get a little bit better right now."

He even had a half-court shooting contest with members of the UMBC men's basketball team.

Curry also participated in a shootout, dunk contest and 5-on-5 with some of the area's top high school basketball players.

Curry is a nine-time NBA All-Star and has played his entire 14-year career with the Golden State Warriors. He has scored more than 21,700 points over his career after playing his college basketball at Davidson College.