Navy beat by Mountain Hawks 77-65

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 17 points as Lehigh beat Navy 77-65 on Wednesday night.

Whitney-Sidney also contributed five assists for the Mountain Hawks (7-13, 4-5 Patriot League). Joshua Ingram scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Cam Gillus had 12 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Mitch Fischer led the way for the Midshipmen (8-12, 4-5) with 26 points and seven rebounds. Navy also got 14 points and four assists from Austin Benigni. In addition, Austin Inge finished with 10 points and two steals.

