Navy Academy officials announce Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return for 2023 Season

BALTIMORE- Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced Sunday that head football coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return for the 2023 season. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named head coach on an interim basis.

The Director, Gladchuk expressed his gratitude and admiration for coach stating, "Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy."

Niumatalolo, had been the head coach since 2008, leaves the Naval Academy with a record of 109-83 (.568) and is the winningest coach in school history, according to a release.

In Navy's first-two years in the American Athletic Conference, he led the Mids to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.

"The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen," said Gladchuk in a release.