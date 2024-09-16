Naval Academy faces trial over race in admissions: What you should know

BALTIMORE -- A federal trial challenging the U.S. Naval Academy's practice of considering race in admitting students will begin Monday morning in downtown Baltimore, marking the latest effort by an anti-affirmative-action group to eliminate race-conscious policies in higher education.

Students For Fair Admissions sued the Annapolis-based Naval Academy, arguing that its admissions policies are unlawful and discriminate against white and Asian applicants. That same group was behind landmark 2023 U.S. Supreme Court cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina that struck down policies to boost minority enrollment, changing the way selective colleges and universities across the country choose their students.

