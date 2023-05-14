Watch CBS News
One of nation's oldest snowball stand adds to historic Margaret Cleveland, Walther Gardens & Nursery

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - On the corner of Walther Avenue and Southern Avenue in Northeast Baltimore, there is a snowball stand that has been operating longer than most in the country.

The oldest snowball stand in the nation – "The Peggy" - is just the beginning of the magic at the Margaret Cleveland, Walther Gardens & Nursery, according to owner Christopher Heller.

"It's exactly what I was looking for since being a child going to garden and nursery centers with my mom," said Heller, owner of the Margaret Cleveland, Walther Gardens & Nursery.

Heller recently bought the Walther Gardens property and in seven weeks, he restored the inside and outside of what was originally a farmhouse in 1885.

 "How often do you find a garden nursery center and 1885 farmhouse in the middle of the city?" Heller said. "It's been magical. It has been an insane undertaking."

The Margaret Cleveland, named after Christopher's grandmother, is a reimagined garden center and Baltimore's newest destination for people who love history, curated finds and transformative experiences. 

"Really made this space something that is honoring its legacy and history from 1885 and really reimagining it into the Margaret Cleveland and a space that will be able to carry on for generations to come," Heller said.

Heller said that he has other plans for expanding in Baltimore.

There is currently another Margaret Cleveland location in Bolton Hill. 

"The magic of Walther gardens is what everyone is going to feel," Heller said.

For more information, visit its website here.

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 4:34 PM

