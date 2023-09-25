National Zoo launches "giant farewell" to its pandas, which leave this year

BALTIMORE -- The three famous giant pandas of Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. are returning to China by the end of the year, so the Zoo is celebrating and saying goodbye with a series of events.

The Zoo said it will host a "Panda Palooza," a series of in-person and online events from September 23 to October 1. The events, the Zoo said, will honor the bears' legacy as animal ambassadors and status as beloved D.C. icons.

All programming is free, and the activities include panda art, the panda film fest and special enrichment events for the pandas.

Get a schedule of the events and free pass information here.

Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will return to China before the end of the "Giant Panda Cooperative Research and Breeding Agreement" between the Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association in December.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the Zoo in 2000. The initial agreement was a 10-year agreement but it has been renewed three times since 2010.

The agreement ends on December 7, 2023.