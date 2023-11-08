National Zoo bids farewell to beloved pandas returning to China after 23 years in U.S.

The National Zoo in Washington D.C. said farewell on Wednesday to its beloved giant pandas. They are headed back to China.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian spent 23 years in the nation's capital. In 2020, they gave birth to a baby named Xiao Qi Ji, who is also heading to China.

They arrived at the zoo in 2000 as part of a research and breeding program.

"They are a joy," said Brandie smith, Director of The National Zoo. "People watch, then they are happy. They smile, they laugh."

The pandas were honorary residents that stole the hearts of many. Their marble coats and adorable personalities made them a D.C. staple.

"They are majestic animals and this is once in a lifetime to see them," a visitor previously said.

The panda couple birthed seven cubs over the years, some of which have already returned to China. The youngest, Xiao Qi Ji, is now making the trip home.

"It's been a hard week and it's been a hard morning but ultimately our focus today is on the safe transport of these animals to China," Smith said.

The pandas departed Wednesday afternoon from Dulles Airport, aboard the "FedEx Panda Express."

"We have to make sure they have plenty of food onboard to keep them happy while they are traveling," the zookeeper said. "I will currently be sad when they are gone, but to be a part of something so special has been the highlight of my career."

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian came to the zoo in 2000 as part of an agreement between the zoo and China Wildlife and Conservation Association and were supposed to stay for just 10 years, but the agreement was extended several times. The agreement was set to expire on Dec. 7, 2023.

"As a diplomat in Washington, I say goodbye and bon voyage," said Xu Xueyuan, Minister of the Chinese Embassy. "As a diplomat, I say welcome home."

Concluding decades of giant pandas housed at The National Zoo, it was the first in the U.S. to showcase the Chinese treasures.

"It's a moment of joy because this is one more step in 50 years of a successful giant panda conservation program," Smith said.

Zoo Atlanta now houses the country's last pair of pandas that are expected to head back to China early next year.

But there is hope of an agreement renewal awaiting President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese officials next month.

The National Zoo first received pandas from China in 1972 in an effort to save the species by breeding them. The zoo has had panda couples ever since.