National Suicide Prevention Month draws attention to life-or-death situations

BALTIMORE -- Every September, mental health organizations and individuals across the United States—and around the world—raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Cris Niles works as a senior counselor for Baltimore Crisis Response. He fields hundreds of calls that are often tied to life-or-death situations.

"Literally, every word we say has to be so precise because you're holding an individual's life in your hands," Niles said.

In 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading around the world, suicide was the twelfth leading cause of death overall in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Though tragic, suicide is often preventable. Knowing the warning signs—and how to get help—can save lives.

The affected person might seek isolation, sleep more often, lack energy, lack motivation, or maybe they no longer want to eat as much, Niles said.

"Maybe the person is not eating like they normally would or eating way more than normal or eating at all," he said.

If someone you know is showing signs of distress, then talk to them and let them know you are there for support, Nilles said.

"You know, and it doesn't hurt to ask somebody if they've had thoughts about harming themselves—or even attempting suicide," he said.

Also, make sure to connect that person to the resources they need to get through a difficult period of their lives.

"There are resources out there that put the issue toward the forefront of visibility for everybody," Niles said.

There is a 24-hour suicide-and-crisis lifeline that can be reached by dialing 988.