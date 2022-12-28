National shortage of Tylenol and other medicines

BALTIMORE — The COVID-19, flu, and RSV triple-demic is hitting communities hard. There is a national shortage in children's Tylenol and other medicines.

Doctors say the unusually quick start the flu season, plus a spike in respiratory illnesses are causing an increased demand for over-the-counter medications.

"Right now in this holiday season we have three problems, we have RSV, influenza, and COVID-19. We've never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," said Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services.

Parents are having to search high and low, some are making several stops before finding the correct medication.

"No motrion no baby nothing so I went all the way to CVS in Towson and they didn't have either so we crouched down underneath and we found chewable Tylenol," said Lauren Sitt, parent.

Retailers like CVS, Target and Walgreens have now placed limits on just how much you can buy.

"I would say don't panic this is not going to lead to any type of complication with your child these are medicines simply to make your child more comfortable," said Dr. Sean O'Leary, chair of infectious disease for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Doctors recommend using alternatives, like trying generic medicine brands. They say to treat fevers with lukewarm baths. Fans and humidifiers can help the lungs, and honey can help to control coughs.

With a doctors guidance, some children may even be able to use adult medicines.

"for the kids that are able to sallow pills and the dose works out properly sure, usually once kids get over 110-120 pounds that's going to match up with an adult dose," said Dr. O'Leary.

Companies like Johnson and Johnson are running production lines around the clock working to meet demand. Researchers say these shortages could last into early next year.