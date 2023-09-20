National Science Foundation awards Morgan State University $3 million research traineeship grant

A new program at Morgan State University will foster pivotal research in climate change

A new program at Morgan State University will foster pivotal research in climate change

A new program at Morgan State University will foster pivotal research in climate change

As the scientific world continues to address the complexities of climate change and its connection to humanity, the National Science Foundation (awarded a nearly $3 million grant to Morgan State University to establish an NSF Research Traineeship program in Artificial Intelligence for Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability (ACCESS).

The program is designed to provide hands-on training for the next generation of scientists and engineers researching artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to wide-ranging climate-change impacts.

Funded over the next five years, the ACCESS program will train nearly 50 Ph.D. students, including 25 trainees from diverse scientific fields, including bioenvironmental science, mathematics education, engineering and computer science.

Students largely underrepresented in STEM research of this caliber will gain a critical multidisciplinary understanding of how artificial intelligence can provide solutions for changing climate, environmental pollution, and water quality management.

Addressing these looming issues is at the core of the ACCESS program and the research it supports.

Utilizing the latest in technological artificial intelligence and machine learning advances, researchers will identify plausible solutions while presenting novel approaches that may yield new learnings and beneficial results.

In addition, the ACCESS program aims to hone investigative technical and dynamic interdisciplinary skills among program trainees and researchers as they work collectively to responsibly solve gran climate change challenges.

Under the guidance of diverse faculty and postdoctoral instructors, trainees will work in an interdisciplinary team of environmental chemists, environmental scientists, computer scientists and engineers to solve real-world environmental challenges while also participating in professional development activities.

The National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency that provides about 25% of federal support to America's colleges and universities for research with the potential to produce advancements for the American people.