National Park Service to implement safety improvements for Baltimore-Washington Parkway

BALTIMORE - The National Park Service is making safety improvements on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The additions will include new and improved signs, mile markers and guardrails.

These safety improvements will begin this spring.

The NPS will replace 154 signs and install 33 new signs to improve driver safety and wayfinding along the parkway.

Other safety elements include the repair of guardrails and addition of mile markers.

The mile markers, which will begin at the D.C. boundary and continue to MD Route 175, will help emergency teams respond more precisely. The NPS will install the signs and guardrails over the next few months and expects to complete work this summer.

Periodic lane closures during non-rush-hour periods will occur for installation.

NPS says travelers will more easily see the new signs as they meet the latest standards in color, composition and retro-reflectivity.

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway was established as a scenic roadway, a formal entrance to the nation's capital and as an extension of the national park system of Washington, D.C.