National Park Service holds lottery for chance to attend National Christmas Tree Lighting

BALTIMORE -- The National Park Service is holding a free ticket lottery for those people who want to attend the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting, according to event staff.

The tree lighting will be held Nov. 30 on the Ellipse in President's Park, staff said. It features a countdown to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree, which includes musical performances by local and national performers, according to event staff.

The online lottery began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and will cease accepting participants at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, staff said.

To enter the lottery, visit www.recreation.gov and click "TICKET LOTTERY."

Lottery applicants can also call 877-444-6777 to enter the lottery.

Participants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 8.