National Night Out festivities give Baltimore residents chance to greet city leaders

BALTIMORE - State and city leaders and law enforcement officers interacted with the Baltimore residents at more than 40 National Night Out events on Tuesday.

National Night Out was postponed to this week after severe storms moved through Maryland on August 6.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was out in the public at National Night Out festivities.

"Every year, National Night Out is an opportunity for communities and public safety agencies to come together, strengthen relationships, and recommit ourselves to building a better, safer Baltimore," Scott said. "This work doesn't stop after today – building these connections is an ongoing process that takes collaboration day-in and day-out. But these events are an important platform to build a better sense of community and togetherness, to boost engagement and cooperation, and to pave the way for the Baltimore we all want to help build – one where everyone feels safe and protected regardless of race, ethnicity, or zip code."

National Night Out started as a nationwide campaign in 1984 with the effort of creating better relationships with law enforcement and elected officials to the community residents.

"The BPD is committed to creating a safer city in partnership and cooperation with the communities we serve," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "The tradition of National Night Out is vital as we work to build trust and celebrate our communities and this year's events are a great way to enjoy these partnerships and strengthen our bonds."

The city has established the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) and the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan.

According to the mayor's office, homicides are down 29% from last year and non-fatal shootings are down 39%.

"Today is about listening to our neighbors, building bridges, and strengthening ties to our communities," said MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "We know that together, through collaboration, mutual respect, and compassion, we can build a Baltimore where everyone feels safe and protected."