Dozens of National Guard Soldiers return to Maryland after Middle East deployment

BALTIMORE – Dozens of Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers returned Saturday, March 23, from deployment in the Middle East

In Aberdeen, Governor Wes Moore spoke at a welcome home ceremony for Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers returning from one-year deployment.

"I say thank you not just as Commander and Chief, I say thank you as a soldier. As someone who has had the chance to watch and witness the remarkable work of this unit, I can say it is your names that is added to the list of the remarkable work that this unit continues to do." Governor Wes Moore said.

Nearly 60 soldiers deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield to conduct air assault, air movement, and logistical resupply missions.

Christopher Wise, Maryland National Guard said, "It was a very long year and I know all these great guys behind me were missing their families. And this is a great ceremony to have to recognize the families and the soldiers' contributions".

Soldiers previously deployed multiple times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. They have also supported domestic operations including Hurricane Florence in South Caroline, and recovery efforts in Maryland after the Ellicott City flood in 2016.