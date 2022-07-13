Where's Marty? Celebrating National Fry Day with Boardwalk Fries

Hi everyone!

Today is National Fry Day! Now while there is a "day" every day, this is one topic we can all find comfort in: the french fry! And in Baltimore, just a short drive from the Ocean City and Delaware Shore boardwalks, is the home of Boardwalk Fries.

It all began in the early 1980s when two brothers, Dave and Francis DiFerndinando, were on vacation in Ocean City. Wondering why the french fry business was only OC thing, they decided to bring the concept to their hometown. Soon the first Boardwalk Fry location opened in White Marsh. By the late 80s, the brothers had franchises coast to coast.

Francis said the franchise's reach now extends internationally. In fact, the company has more locations in Canada than the United States and it has even expanded its footprint overseas with with locations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. So, tell me the french fry is not king, I dare you!

These days, much more than fries are on the menu. Boardwalk Fries serves up burgers, hotdogs and even healthy options for those who are keeping tabs on their diet. In 2022, a business needs to pivot to what the consumer wants, and Boardwalk does it well.

It was great to celebrate the french fry but it was an even better feeling to celebrate some local folks who had an idea and the courage to run with it.

Cheers!

Marty B