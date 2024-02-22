National Aquarium offers new sleepaway camp experiences for grades 6 through 12

BALTIMORE - The National Aquarium is offering summer campers in grades 6 through 12 and 2024 high school graduates a whole new world of aquatic-themed camp opportunities.

The new Summer Explorers camps focus on marine science and the aquatic treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region via tuition-based sleepaway camp experiences ranging from exploring the history and headwaters of the C&O Canal in Western Maryland to shark tagging in the waters off Ocean City.

The programs, which were piloted on a smaller scale last summer, are a complement to the aquarium's Henry Hall Summer Scholars camps that have provided immersive free camp experiences for children from Baltimore City demonstrating a financial need for more than 20 years.

The new Summer Explorers camps are now available to families throughout the region.

Experiences are competitively priced per camper based upon their length and specific program components including lodging, meals and travel from and back to the Aquarium.

Summer Explorer camps begin in late June and are staffed by the Aquarium's year-round, full-time educators who specialize in marine science curriculum. Experiences by grade level include:

Journey through Maryland Aquatic Habitats (Eastern Shore): Grades 6 – 7, June 24-28

Mallows Bay: Marine Sanctuaries and Research: Grades 7 – 9, July 10-12

Chesapeake Bay Issues: Grades 8 – 10, July 15-19

Cypress Swamps & the Eastern Shore: Grades 9 – 11, June 19-21

Western Maryland: Headwaters Ecology & History: Grades 10 – 12 (& 2024 grads), August 7-9

Ocean City Shark Tagging: Grades 11 – 12 (& 2024 grads), July 31- August 1

These unique, immersive opportunities are perfect for students interested in STEM topics including marine biology, conservation science and local ecology.

Visit the website for a full description of each camp. Registration is open now and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until each program fills.