National Aquarium major driver for local and state revenue, report reveals

BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium is a major source of revenue for both Baltimore, and the state of Maryland, the National Aquarium said Tuesday amid the release of a report from Tourism Economics.

Between 2019 and 2022, The National Aquarium generated $1.3 billion in tourism related economic impact, and $109 million in state and local tax revenue, the report detailed.

"Of all the impact studies that Tourism Economics has conducted on behalf of zoos, aquariums, and other cultural institutions nationwide, the National Aquarium ranks among the top institutions in terms of annual attendance and overall economic impacts," Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, said.

The report showed that the source of tourism revenue in Baltimore is led by the National Aquarium

"$1 of every $6 of tourism-related spending in Baltimore is the direct result of a visit to the Aquarium.", said John Racanelli, President and CEO of the Aquarium.

Even throughout the pandemic, which resulted in am unprecedented 106-day closure of the facilities, the National Aquarium continues to thrive. Its success is a testament to its importance to Baltimore City and the State of Maryland.

"Post-pandemic in 2022, Aquarium visitation once more exceeded 1 million guests, and 90% of guests surveyed reported that the National Aquarium was their primary reason for visiting the Inner Harbor," the Aquarium said.

The National Aquarium plans to continue enhancing its campus and programming in 2023, with plans to build a floating wetland experience accessible to visitors, to continue conservation-driven education programs for students, and to continue to preserve aquatic habitats and species throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.