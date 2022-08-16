National Aquarium hosting first public sea turtle release since 2019

BALTIMORE -- The National Aquarium in Baltimore announced Tuesday it will be holding its first public sea turtle release in nearly three years at Assateague State Park on Friday.

Rehabilitated sea turtles will be released at the park in Berlin, Maryland to their natural habitat. Public releases were nixed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators can find the release at 10 a.m. Friday off of Youth Lot and outside of lifeguard areas. Normal park fees will apply, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

Releases are the culmination of the aquarium's Animal Rescue Program, which helps rehabilitate stranded marine life along the more than 3,000 miles of Maryland's coast and coordinates with organizations across the mid-Atlantic.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who the aquarium says has been a champion of sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation funding, will be in attendance.