Mysteries of Mount Vernon: Meg and Sina take a Baltimore ghost tour

BALTIMORE -- Nothing is more fitting on Halloween than a spooky ghost tour, and it turns out Baltimore has quite a few haunted spots.

Well, Sina and Meg went for a ghoulish stroll with Baltimore Ghost Tours and walked around Mt. Vernon, where they discovered some of the city's haunted and scary history!

Sina and Meg learned the haunted histories and restless spirits of the Garrett Jacobs Mansion and the Mount Vernon Club, where great hostesses once reigned. Watch the story in the player above to learn their stories.

It doesn't need to be Halloween season to get spooky, Baltimore Ghost Tours offers tours all year long, and you can get more info on their website.