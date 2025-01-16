Who is the NFL MVP? Ravens, Bills fans debate Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen.

BALTIMORE -- Who is the NFL's Most Valuable Player? The top two frontrunners -- Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen -- will lead their teams against each other this weekend for a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

The Baltimore Ravens are playing at the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the divisional round playoff game. The game will be televised on WJZ and sports anchor Alex Glaze will be reporting all week from Orchard Park, NY.

Depending who you ask, the answers vary.

"Lamar is getting MVP," Ravens fan Mackenzie Hunt said.

Jackson, who has won two MVPs, has posted another historic season in Baltimore, becoming the first NFL quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards and run for 900. He also passed Michael Vick for most rushing yards in a career by a quarterback.

Allen, who guided the Bills to another AFC East title, is seeking his first MVP award. He passed for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks are worthy of the award, sparking a debate among Ravens and Bills fans.

"I mean in our eyes it's not even a debate," Bills said Shannon Wolff said.

"We had all of these injuries at the beginning of the year, (Allen) got us here," Bills fan Chet Zawatski said. "We didn't have the full complement of our players, even though our backups are pretty good too, and look what he did."

The Ravens won the matchup with Buffalo the fourth week of the season, 35-10, in Baltimore. Jackson got the better hand, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

"Obviously, being a Bills fan I want Josh to get the MVP, but you can't be upset no matter who gets it because they are both incredible players and they both have had incredible years," Bills fan Eric Jones said.

History says the MVP race is over. Jackson was voted first-team All-Pro over Allen, and it has been almost four decades since a first-team All-Pro quarterback and MVP were different players.

While the debate continues until the MVP award is announced next month, the quarterbacks are only focused on moving one step closer to the Super Bowl.

"I mean, I think in the history of football, I have never really played against another quarterback," Allen said. "I have played against their defense."

"We're just trying to win," Jackson said. "We really don't care how people feel about it. We're trying to go in there and just win."

The Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 28-14, in the wild-card round, while the Bills beat Denver, 31-7.