Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- A student at The Academy for College and Career Exploration was beaten and had her hijab ripped off in an attack last month in a school bathroom, according to advocates who say they spoke with the student's family.

A staff member allegedly helped facilitate the incident by locking the student in the bathroom as she was attacked. That staff member will no longer be employed by Baltimore City Schools, the district confirmed.

Zainab Chaudry, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland (CAIR) called for a response to the incident in a letter to administrators, Baltimore School Police and the Maryland State Department of Education in early October. The girl's sister was also allegedly harassed days later.

"The families of these girls fled persecution in Afghanistan seeking a better life, education and opportunities for their children, not expecting that they would be forced to confront a different kind of trauma and violence in our institutions here in the United States," Chaudry said.

City Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Santileses responded to Chaudry in an October 5 letter detailing the actions taken in response to the incident.

The student was adjusting her hijab in the bathroom on the morning of Sept. 16 when at least three girls began her head, tore off her hijab, and tried to choke her with it, according to Chaudry. When the student tried to escape, she found the door was locked from the outside.

Chaudry said the attack left swelling and bruising, and that a pin in the scarf scratched her neck.

Santileses said school police were notified and responded to the school. The district allegedly confirmed to the parents that a staff member was seen locking the door in surveillance footage.

The position and identity of the staff member has not been made available, but the district said they were a temporary employee.

Baltimore City Schools does not discuss student discipline, but Santileses said "we are aware of what happened and have taken disciplinary action" per school guidelines.

In the district's description of the attack, the student had her hair and hijab pulled. A City Schools spokesperson said CAIR's additional information on the attack had not been previously reported and would be investigated.

The victim's parents, who reportedly speak little English, told Chaudry the school did not immediately inform them of the attack. City Schools alleges police followed up with the parents, and that translated notification letters were sent to the parents.

Principal Nick D'Ambrosio and a teacher made a home visit with the student's family two days after the attack, according to Chaudry. Santileses confirmed a home visit was made.

The victim's parents did not allow the student to return to school the following Monday, but the victim's siblings did. That day, the victim's sister was harassed by the same three girls, according to Chaudry.

A City Schools spokesperson said administrators investigated the second incident and the offending students were disciplined.

"City Schools has been treating these incidents with the utmost seriousness since they were first reported, and are using a variety of approaches to address the serious concerns raised in the letter from CAIR," Santileses said.

The principal has facilitated schoolwide community meetings to discuss religious and cultural attire and the consequences that will result from interfering with the attire, Santileses said.

The superintendent said the school also held a restorative circle with the accused students, and faculty members are designing lesson plans for students in the school to learn about different identities and cultural values.

CAIR welcomed the actions taken in an Oct. 10 statement.

"CAIR appreciates the Maryland State Department of Education's support for these families, and ACCE officials' initial response to our calls for action and the restorative and corrective measures they've taken to ensure the safety and well-being of these girls," Chaudry said.