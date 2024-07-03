Musician Bilal headlines Jazzy Summer Nights on Fourth of July

BALTIMORE - R&B singer and songwriter Bilal will headline a Fourth of July special at Jazzy Summer Nights on Thursday at the Baltimore Peninsula.

The mid-week concert series will kick off a fireworks show after musical acts.

"Well, I'm a soul singer, but I like to say I'm a jazz musician first, so my music encompasses all of what Black music is," Bilal said.

The soulful crooner promises the audience will fall in love with his eclectic sound.

"That's everything from soul music to a little bit of jazz to a little bit of hip hop, you know, a little bit of funk," Bilal said.

With WJZ as a proud media sponsor of Jazzy Summer Nights, the Grammy-award-winning artist says Charm City is like his second home.

"I'm from Philadelphia, so you know, Baltimore has always been close to me and close to my heart, so I might see some family out there," Bilal said.

The concert series is expected to draw crowds for the July 4th special edition that will include a fireworks show and DJ Claxton and the bearded drummer.

The outdoor concert will have food trucks, hookah vendors, cigar lounges and a cash bar.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and general admission tickets will cost $40.