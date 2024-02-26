Watch CBS News
Murder trial for suspect in fatal shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley begins Monday

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The murder trial for one of the two men charged in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Baltimore Police officer, and another man is set to begin Monday. 

Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay. The mother of four was working overtime when she was shot.

Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men to the crime.     

Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.

She died a week later at the hospital.

An advocate for socio-economic change and police reform, Holley's death rattled the community. 

First published on February 26, 2024 / 12:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

