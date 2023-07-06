Man handed life sentence for 2022 murder of Wicomico deputy

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life without parole plus 66 consecutive years for the 2022 murder of a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was found guilty in May on all 11 counts in the fatal shooting of Deputy Glenn Hillard.

The shooting happened the evening of Sunday, June 12, 2022 while Hilliard was trying to take Davidson into custody, who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex in Pittsville and at some point, the deputy was shot.

Hilliard, 42, was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, Hilliard was described by colleagues as an "exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County." He was a husband and father of three.

Davison, who was 20 at the time, was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.