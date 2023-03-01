Multiple people rescued from two-alarm fire at Parkville apartments

Multiple people rescued from two-alarm fire at Parkville apartments

Multiple people rescued from two-alarm fire at Parkville apartments

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Parkville, Maryland, according to local volunteer firefighters.

The fire started in the 1000 block of Halstead Road on Tuesday night, volunteers said.

Firefighters had to rescue multiple people from the fire, according to local volunteer firefighters.

Medics assisted people with injuries, volunteers said.