Multiple people reportedly shot, suspect on the run in Laurel, Delaware

BALTIMORE - Multiple people were shot Sunday in Laurel, Delaware, and a suspect has not been arrested, according to WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland.

The shooting happened on West 7th Street and Center Street, according to Laurel Police.

⚠️Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Belle Ave and W 7th St in Laurel⚠️

Please avoid the area and expect to see a large police presence. We will provide more details once they are available. pic.twitter.com/708Ookai3v — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) October 29, 2023

According to WBOC, there are three gunshot victims, all males in their teens. Their conditions and identities have not been released.

The investigation has been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, WBOC reports.

WJZ will have updates as they become available.