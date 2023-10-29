Watch CBS News
Multiple people reportedly shot, suspect on the run in Laurel, Delaware

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Multiple people were shot Sunday in Laurel, Delaware, and a suspect has not been arrested, according to WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland. 

The shooting happened on West 7th Street and Center Street, according to Laurel Police.

According to WBOC, there are three gunshot victims, all males in their teens. Their conditions and identities have not been released.

The investigation has been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, WBOC reports.  

WJZ will have updates as they become available. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 5:42 PM

