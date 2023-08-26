Quadruple shooting in Harford County leaves three dead, four injured

BALTIMORE -- A quadruple shooting in Harford County left three victims dead, and four injured Saturday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are on scene for an incident that occurred on the 300 block of Trimble Rd, Joppa, for a report of a confirmed shooting with multiple victims. Currently there is no threat to the community. Media staging area will be Joppatown High School, 555 Joppa Farm Rd, Joppa, MD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 26, 2023

Officials said deputies responded to the 300 block of Trimble road, and entered an apartment where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The apartment building was evacuated, and the reunification area was set for Good Shepard Church, located at 622 Joppa Farm Road.

Residents are not allowed in the area until detectives have completed an inspection of the area.

Deputies believe the suspect is among the deceased.

WJZ will update this article as more information becomes available.