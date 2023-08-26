Watch CBS News
Local

Quadruple shooting in Harford County leaves three dead, four injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A quadruple shooting in Harford County left three victims dead, and four injured Saturday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. 

Officials said deputies responded to the 300 block of Trimble road, and entered an apartment where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The apartment building was evacuated, and the reunification area was set for Good Shepard Church, located at 622 Joppa Farm Road.

Residents are not allowed in the area until detectives have completed an inspection of the area.

Deputies believe the suspect is among the deceased. 

WJZ will update this article as more information becomes available.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.