Multiple people injured after car crash in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were injured after a car crash in Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whitehead Road and Woodlawn Drive, where they found three vehicles involved in a crash.

The Baltimore County Fire Department (BCFD) said there were four individuals injured, two of which are in critical condition.

While the details surrounding the collision are not yet known, BCFD described the incident as a "serious crash."

This story is still developing and will be updated.