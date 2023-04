Multiple houses on fire in Southeast Baltimore, firefighters say

Multiple houses on fire in Southeast Baltimore, firefighters say

Multiple houses on fire in Southeast Baltimore, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire that has chewed through multiple houses in Southeast Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.

Additional firefighters have been asked to assist with the effort to combat the flames, union officials said.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥

3500 blk E Baltimore St 21224#BaltimoreHighlands@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from multiple 2 story row homes. Additional units requested. pic.twitter.com/pMk8zZ2HnD — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 6, 2023

WJZ will continue to update this developing storoy.