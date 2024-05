Crashes, delays reported on I-95 south and north near Harford County line

BALTIMORE -- Multiple crashes have impacted traffic Sunday night on I-95 north and southbound near the Harford and Baltimore County line, according to Harford County emergency responders.

Three cars were involved in a crash near mile marker 72 northbound, and a four-car crash happened near mile marker 70 southbound, which includes an overturned car.

There is no word on injuries in these crashes.