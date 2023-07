BALTIMORE - Multiple boats caught fire Monday afternoon at the City Yacht Basin in Havre de Grace.

The Susquehanna Hose Company and other fire companies worked to fully extinguish the fire.

Crews have water on the fire & are working to fully extinguish the blaze. No report of injuries. Continue to avoid the area. #HavredeGrace #HdG #SHCo https://t.co/C07tA1NGam pic.twitter.com/SDs4hwEBf9 — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 3, 2023

There are no reports of injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.