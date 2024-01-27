MDTA investigate multi-vehicle crash injuring multiple people, causing delays on US-50 Bay Bridge

BALTIMORE- MDTA officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crush that injured multiple people and caused major deals on US-50 Bay Bridge on Saturday morning, officials say.

MDTA Police first received calls on the incident around 8 a.m., according to a release.

US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound; All lanes remain closed for multi-vehicle crash. EB and WB traffic platooning (Alternating turns) on the Eastbound Bridge. Expect major delays. For real time Bay Bridge updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726). #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/bCKEWFoYKC — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 27, 2024

All westbound lanes of the US-50 Bay Bridge are closed. Eastbound and westbound traffic are alternating on the east bound span.

The Maryland Transportation Authority tell motorists to expect major delays and to use caution while following the direction of police officers and crews in the area.

Multiple patients have been taken to area hospital injuries, according to a release. The extent of damages and injuries have not been shared.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.