Multi-car crash on Bay Bridge briefly closes westbound lanes
BALTIMORE -- A crash involving multiple cars on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge briefly closed all lanes Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.
The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. happening as flocks of travelers head to the coast for Memorial Day Weekend.
The MDTA said the crash was cleared and lanes were open as of 9:30 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.
This story is developing and will be updated.
