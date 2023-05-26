Watch CBS News
Multi-car crash on Bay Bridge briefly closes westbound lanes

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving multiple cars on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge briefly closed all lanes Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. 

The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. happening as flocks of travelers head to the coast for Memorial Day Weekend. 

The MDTA said the crash was cleared and lanes were open as of 9:30 a.m. 

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

May 26, 2023

