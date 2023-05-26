Multi-car crash on Bay Bridge briefly closes westbound lanes

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving multiple cars on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge briefly closed all lanes Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. happening as flocks of travelers head to the coast for Memorial Day Weekend.

The MDTA said the crash was cleared and lanes were open as of 9:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.