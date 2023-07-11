Much of Maryland under drought watch; residents & businesses asked to conserve water

BALTIMORE -- Maryland residents and businesses in a large part of the state are urged to reduce their water usage after a drought watch was issued, the Maryland Department of the Environment announced Monday.

Under a drought watch, the MDE said it increases oversight of water supply conditions. No mandatory water use restrictions have been issued, but water conservation is encouraged.

Western Maryland and portions of Central Maryland are under the watch because of lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year, the agency said.

Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties are the Central Maryland parts of the state under the watch.

"The recent rain in the area is not expected to have a significant effect in reducing the precipitation deficit," the agency said.

Areas served by the Baltimore City or Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission public water systems are not affected by the watch.

"Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking residents and businesses to pay particular attention during the summer months when the State can experience hot and dry conditions," MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement.

So how can you conserve water?

"Limiting the use and duration of sprinklers for lawns, taking short showers as opposed to baths, and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth," are some simple but good ways to conserve, McIlwain said.

Click here for more information on water conservation, including for certain types of businesses like restaurants and commercial buildings.