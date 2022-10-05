MTA temporarily shuts down and re-opens some of Baltimore's metro stops

BALTIMORE -- The Mondawmin Station metro stop was temporarily shut down "until further notice" on Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

Transportation officials urged people to use the city's various buses to travel to and from the West Coldspring metro stop and the Upton Station metro stop.

But then the MTA re-opened the stop 25 minutes later.

The transportation authority did not immediately explain why it needed to shut down the Mondawmin Station metro stop.

But it did note in subsequent social media posts that the West Coldspring metro stop had been temporarily closed too—due to a power outage.