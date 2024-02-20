MTA receives over $213 million in grant funding to upgrade Light Rail system

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has been awarded over $213 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration's Rail Vehicle Replacement program, the MTA announced Tuesday.

The funding will support the MTA's effort to replace its fleet of 52 Light Rail vehicles with new, updated railcars.

"Reliable transit in the Baltimore region is essential to connecting Marylanders with life's opportunities and spurring economic growth," Governor Wes Moore said. "Thanks to Team Maryland's continued support and advocacy, this funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help ensure MTA's light rail fleet is safe and operational for decades to come."

The State of Maryland is also providing $90 million in matching funds and allocating $127.6 million in federal formula funds to the project to complement the federal grant, the MTA said.

The MTA said the proposed railcar replacements will have low floors, allowing for easier boarding, and improve the reliability of the light rail system by reducing the number of vehicles that are regularly out for service repairs.

Other project benefits include enhanced safety and comfort, lower maintenance costs, improved accessibility to individuals using wheelchairs or mobility devices, and improved wait times for riders.

The MTA said the upgrades will benefit more than 13,000 daily Light Rail riders.