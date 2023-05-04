Watch CBS News
MTA officer arrested under federal charges, transit authorities say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Transit Administration Police officer has been arrested under federal charges, according to transit authorities.

The MTA said in a statement on Thursday that it was made aware of "a sealed federal arrest warrant," which lists the charges.

MTA Police officers are "fully cooperating with federal authorities in this ongoing investigation," transit authorities said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

May 4, 2023

