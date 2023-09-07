MTA offering free transit for a weekend in September

BALTIMORE -- In celebration of "World Car Free Day," the Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on public transportation for an entire weekend in September.

Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC, Commuter Bus and Mobility services will all be free from Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24.

It's a busy weekend for Baltimore, with the Artscape street festival, the Baltimore Ravens home game against the Indianapolis Colts, "The Wiz" showing at the Hippodrome Theatre all at once.

"There's never been a better time to experience the ease and convenience of public transportation," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "Public transit is an ideal way to experience all the region has to offer, and it's an important tool in our efforts to decrease our carbon footprint."

World Car Free Day is an initiative encouraging drivers to explore alternatives like public transit, helping to decrease roadway congestion and vehicle emissions.

Those trying transit for the first time should visit mta.maryland.gov or the Transit app to plan their trip, the agency said. The free app offers guidance, including which bus routes are diverted and which stops are closed due to road closures.