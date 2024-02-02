Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA offering free rides Sunday to honor Rosa Parks birthday, Transit Equality Day

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024
WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024 03:12

BALTIMORE — On Saturday, February 4, the Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) will offer free rides on all routes in honor of the birthday of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, recognized as Transit Equality Day.

Residents can take advantage of free Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, and Mobility rides throughout the day in honor of Transit Equity Day.

"Public transit belongs to everyone," Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement. "As we honor the incredible legacy of Rosa Parks, the Maryland Department of Transportation strives to make our transit systems more equitable, inclusive and convenient for all Marylanders."  For Transit Equity Day, riders are invited to explore as many of MDOT MTA's systems and routes as they desire, at no charge. 

Rosa Parks is famous for a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement. She was arrested in 1955 after she refused to give up her seat on a bus in segregated Montgomery, Alabama, kicking off a bus boycott. 

If you're trying transit for the first time, use the website mta.maryland.gov or the Transit app to plan your trip.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 10:45 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.