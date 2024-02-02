MTA offering free rides Sunday to honor Rosa Parks birthday, Transit Equality Day

BALTIMORE — On Saturday, February 4, the Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) will offer free rides on all routes in honor of the birthday of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, recognized as Transit Equality Day.

Residents can take advantage of free Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, and Mobility rides throughout the day in honor of Transit Equity Day.

"Public transit belongs to everyone," Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement. "As we honor the incredible legacy of Rosa Parks, the Maryland Department of Transportation strives to make our transit systems more equitable, inclusive and convenient for all Marylanders." For Transit Equity Day, riders are invited to explore as many of MDOT MTA's systems and routes as they desire, at no charge.

Rosa Parks is famous for a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement. She was arrested in 1955 after she refused to give up her seat on a bus in segregated Montgomery, Alabama, kicking off a bus boycott.

If you're trying transit for the first time, use the website mta.maryland.gov or the Transit app to plan your trip.