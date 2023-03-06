Mountcastle, Bradish lead Orioles to 5-2 win over Tampa

BALTIMORE- Ryan Mountcastle roped a two-run triple in the first inning and the Orioles raced to a 5-2 win over the Tampa Rays in Sunday's spring training game.

Nomar Mozara, Lewin Diaz and Cesar Prieto each drove in a run for the Orioles, who play the Phillies on Monday.

Heston Kjerstad continued his hot spring with another base hit.

Kyle Bradish pitched three innings, and allowed one run on two base hits.