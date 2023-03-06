Watch CBS News
Sports

Mountcastle, Bradish lead Orioles to 5-2 win over Tampa

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Ryan Mountcastle roped a two-run triple in the first inning and the Orioles raced to a 5-2 win over the Tampa Rays in Sunday's spring training game.

Nomar Mozara, Lewin Diaz and Cesar Prieto each drove in a run for the Orioles, who play the Phillies on Monday.

Heston Kjerstad continued his hot spring with another base hit.

Kyle Bradish pitched three innings, and allowed one run on two base hits.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.