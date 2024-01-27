Mount St. Mary's loses to Rider Broncs 66-62

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mervin James scored 26 points, including four straight free throws in the final 11 seconds, as Rider beat Mount St. Mary's 66-62 on Saturday night.

James also contributed seven rebounds for the Broncs (7-13, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell added 11 points while going 5 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had five assists. TJ Weeks Jr. shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6) were led in scoring by Dakota Leffew, who finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Dola Adebayo added 16 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. Ron Jessamy also recorded 10 points and three steals.

These two teams both play Friday. Rider hosts Siena and Mount St. Mary's visits Marist.

