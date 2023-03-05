Watch CBS News
Mount St. Mary's knocks off Manhattan 74-69

/ AP

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 21 points in Mount St. Mary's 74-69 victory against Manhattan on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Benjamin was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Mountaineers (12-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dakota Leffew added 16 points while going 6 of 14 (2 for 6 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Jedy Cordilia finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Anthony Nelson led the Jaspers (12-17, 10-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and four steals. Nick Brennen added 15 points for Manhattan. Josh Roberts also had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 9:39 PM

